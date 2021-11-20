New Delhi: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is very vocal about issues of national interest, said that he was ready to step down as governor but not to withdraw his support for agitating farmers. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Rakesh Tripathi on Saturday, the governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the farm laws will appease the protesters. Asked whether the decision will lead to many older demands such as bringing back Article 370 and repealing the CAA, Malik said that people have the right to raise such demands and those which are justified can be accepted. He added that the prime minister is not facing any humiliation by deciding to repeal the farm laws, adding that those who are making such claims are wrong.

Question: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has withdrawn all three agriculture laws. What's your reaction to this development?

Answer: I thank and congratulate him for taking a very correct step. I also congratulate the farmers that they carried out such a long struggle without violence.

You have understood agricultural laws very closely. We would like our readers to know from you, how these laws were not good for the farmers of the country.

Look, the whole issue is of perception. There was this issue of contract farming, and many more such things created an impact on the farmers' minds. Due to this, farmers started believing that their lands would be grabbed and will be given to the big corporates. So there was a loss of credibility. And, because of this, the farmers were scared of these laws.

Will this rollback lead to the repeating of many old demands like bringing back Article 370 and withdrawing CAA completely?

It is the right of the public to demand to roll back. Whatever is justified will be accepted. So, they can. There is nothing like a law once created cannot be taken back. Even the British have taken it back. Scrapping of Article 370 was right. But I don't know much about CAA. That issue is not mine, I don't want to speak on it.

Who are these people who did not want this Kisan Bill to be rolled back?

I do not want to comment on this. Many people are involved in it. There are people from bureaucracy, including many leaders from political parties.

You had openly said that the government would see the loss in the upcoming elections due to these farm laws. Now that these bills will be withdrawn, do you think that BJP will now be saved?

It is not right for me to comment on this. But yes, it will have a very appeasing effect.

One opinion of the people is that they like Modi only because he does not bow down.

Look, even the greatest man in this world should be flexible. It's not a matter of pride that he doesn't take his decisions back. What's the harm in bowing down to your people? They are our farmers and not foreigners. The great war of Vietnam was going on, the bombing was going on, even then talks were going on in Paris. So the fight, the conversations all happen together. There was no humiliation of Modiji, nor will there be. People are saying it wrong. These are the same people who do not want this farmers' issue to be resolved.

You hold a constitutional post and normally the Governor never opens up, or even if he/she speaks, then they speak in a very controlled manner. But you expressed your opinion very frankly. Have you ever felt that if you speak like this, then there will be a reaction from the Centre?

No, I was ready to leave the governorship. If the Centre says that my statements are causing harm or if I am wrong, then I would leave. I was ready to leave the post of Governor, but I was not ready to give up supporting farmers.

Have you ever shared your thoughts directly with the Prime Minister or Home Minister Amit Shah?

Yes, I've had expressed my opinions to them. There was a difference of opinion between them and me. But I stuck to my point because I participated in politics with Chaudhary Charan Singh ji. And he used to say, never ever compromise on the issues of people.

You have also been the Governor of Kashmir, how has been your experience?

I will not say anything about this. Will only write a book sometime.

I asked this because a few violent incidents have happened in Kashmir recently

I do not want to say anything about this. In my time, when 370 was removed, we did not have to fire even a single round of shots.

Has the Prime Minister ever said anything to you on this impeccable attitude of yours?

It is a matter between both of us, how can I share that with you.

Also Read: Govt to repeal all three farm laws, PM Narendra Modi tells nation

