Lucknow: Reacting to the Centre's decision to repeal the controversial three Farm Laws, MP Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Rs1 Cr compensation for families of each farmer who died in the protest. Interestingly, his sister and Gandhi scion Priyanka Gandhi also wrote a letter to PM Modi. While Priyanka demanded justice for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, brother Varun has sought justice for families of more than 700 farmers who lost their lives in the year-long protests against the farm laws.

Varun wrote," A huge movement of farmers is going on across the country for the last one year demanding the repeal of three farm laws and statutory guarantee of minimum support price of crops. With a big heart, I thank you for the announcement you have made to repeal these laws. More than 700 farmers have been martyred in this movement while protesting in extremely difficult conditions."

He further wrote "I believe that if this decision had been taken earlier, such a huge loss of lives would not have happened. It is a humble request to you that, while expressing condolences to the farmers who were martyred in the movement, their families should also be given compensation of one crore rupees. All the fake FIRs that have been registered for harassing the farmers during this movement should also be cancelled immediately.

"The second demand of the farmers is related to legally binding MSP. There is more than 85 percent of small and marginal farmers in our country to empower these farmers, we have to ensure that they get remunerative prices for their crops."

Varun Gandhi continued, "The farmers' movement would not end without the resolution of this demand and there would be widespread anger, which would continue to emerge in one form or the other. Therefore, it is very important for the farmers to get the statutory guarantee of the MSP of the crops. The MSP should also be based on the C2 + 50% formula of the Commission for Agricultural Cost Prices. My humble request to you in this regard is that the government should immediately accept this demand in the interest of the nation. With this, our farmer brothers will get a huge economic security circle and their condition will improve immensely."

He further wrote, "Many leaders sitting in senior positions have given very disturbing statements about the agitating farmers. It is the result of these statements and the neglect towards the farmers' movement that on October 3, five farmers were crushed to death by vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri. This heartbreaking incident is like a dark spot on our democracy."

Varun Gandhi, BJP MP from the Pilibhit constituency, has also made a request to take strict action against the Union Minister of State for Home involved in this incident for fair investigation and justice. He wrote, "democracy runs on constitutionality, discourse and empathy. The farmers of the country expect you to solve their problems sensitively and timely. I believe that by accepting the above demands of the farmers and justice in the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri, your respect will increase further in the country. I hope you will take a concrete decision in this matter soon."