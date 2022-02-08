Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday apprehended 11 fishermen from here for alleged violation of its maritime boundary, a senior state government official said. The incident drew a sharp outrage amongst the fishermen community at Tamil Nadu who denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi over the issue. Stalin in his letter stated: "The Government of Sri Lanka has taken steps to auction 105 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy. This action of the Government of Sri Lanka is illegal. Therefore this action should be stopped immediately."

The chief minister said the development came at a time when the Indo-Sri Lankan Joint Working Group on Fisheries is set to meet again anytime soon. The move has created an alarm and distrust among Tamil Nadu’s fishermen community, he added. He urged the Prime Minister to immediately intervene to stop the process by the Sri Lankan government to auction the state's fishermen's boat and to obtain its concurrence for a proposed visit of state government officials.