Chennai: Expressing dismay over the remand extension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by a Sri Lankan court, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to intervene and secure their immediate release.

Deeply disappointed to note that the remand of our fishermen has been extended. Urge Hon'ble Dr S. Jaishankar to prevail upon Sri Lanka to secure their immediate release, the Chief Minister tweeted.

Also Read: Lanka Prez assures to take steps to release Indian fishermen's boats

Fishermen who set out in separate boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy allegedly for fishing in their waters and imprisoned.

About 43 Tamil Nadu fishermen were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan navy on December 18, 12 fishermen the next day and another 13 fishermen on December 20. The arrests of 68 men from Rameswaram, Mandapam and Jegathapattinam and their remand has caused great anguish among the fisherfolks and administration here.

PTI