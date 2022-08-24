Ballari(Karnataka): Three members of the same family died on the spot after a tipper collided with a bike from behind on Wednesday. A 3-year-old girl has become an orphan after losing her father, mother and brother. The deceased have been identified as Murarji Desai school teacher, Viresh (40), his wife Anjali (35), and son Dinesh (6), residents of Ballari while daughter Hani(3) was seriously injured.

According to sources, Viresh was going with his family on a bike from Yaragudi to his house near Gafoor Tower in Ballari. Then the tipper coming from behind collided with the bike. As a result, the husband, wife, and child died on the spot and daughter Hani(3) was seriously injured. She was immediately admitted to a local hospital.

Also read: Minor crushed to death by speedy truck at Ramban on NH 44

Ballari traffic police visited the place and conducted an inspection. The tipper driver has been arrested by the police. It is said that the accident was caused by the tipper driver's careless driving. A case has been registered in Ballari Traffic Police Station.