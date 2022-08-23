Ramban: A minor boy was crushed to death by a speedy truck at Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday. As per police sources, five-year-old boy Mohammad Asif, son of Hafizullah Shiekh, a resident of Chandroog, was seriously injured after a speedy truck bearing registration number JK03C-1321 hit him.

The injured boy was rushed to the nearby district hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver, identified as Tanveer Ahmed, a resident of Budgam, has been arrested. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Ramban Police Station and the investigation has started.