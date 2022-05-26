Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Commenting on the killing, Jammu and Kashmir police said the encounter began on a tip-off regarding an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kupwara's Jumagund village. The three slain terrorists were affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In a statement, IGP Kashmir said, "All three militants were neutralised, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. The identity of the militants is yet to b ascertained. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition were seized."

This comes a day after three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants shot dead a woman TV artiste and injured her minor nephew at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The incident took place in the Hashoora Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district. The woman was identified as Amreen Bhat and her nephew as Farhan Zubair (10). Political parties condemned the "dastardly" attack and said there can be no justification for targeting innocents. (With Agency input)