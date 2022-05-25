Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): A woman was shot dead by militants in the Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Wednesday adding that her minor nephew, was also injured in the attack.

The attack was carried out by three militants of the proscribed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said. The deceased was identified as Amreen Bhat, who is a TV artist.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to a hospital in an injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The area has been cordoned off and searches have begun. A case has also been registered and investigated underway. Further details are awaited. A day earlier a policeman was shot dead and his 7-year-old daughter injured after militants attacked them outside their home in Srinagar.