New Delhi: The NIA Court in Delhi has awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in the terror funding case. The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice (one for waging war against the nation and one in UAPA sec 17 raising fund for terror act). The order was pronounced by Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh, who clarified that the sentence will run concurrently.

Earlier in the day, NIA had sought the death penalty before a Delhi court for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case, court sources said.

The agency told Special Judge Praveen Singh in an in-chamber proceeding that Malik was responsible for the Kashmiri exodus. On the point of sentence, sources said that Malik submitted that he would not beg for mercy, and that court could decide at its discretion. The amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Malik, sought minimum punishment, i.e., life imprisonment in the matter.

Malik, meanwhile, had said that if Indian Intelligence can prove that he had been involved in any terrorist activity or violence in 28 years, then he would retire from politics, and had left the decision to the court.

Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir. He had pleaded guilty in the matter.

On the last date of the hearing, he told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him, including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The present case is related to the various terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul-Mujahideen, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, and Jaish-e-Mohammed backed by the Islamic State perpetrating terrorist and secessionist activities to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.