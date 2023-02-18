Srinagar: Three overground workers (OGWs) of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Abass Wagay, Gowhar Shafi Mir and Nisar Rehman Sheikh, they said.

Police established a checkpoint at Daderkoot-Alamganj crossing here on Friday evening after receiving information about the movement of anti-national elements carrying arms and ammunition with them, a police spokesperson said. Three people who were travelling on a motorcycle were intercepted, he said.

"During a search, police recovered one pistol, two magazines and 13 live rounds from the possession of the suspects," the spokesperson said, adding that they were arrested. "Upon sustained interrogation, they revealed that they were involved in terror crimes and were providing support to terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen," the spokesperson said. (PTI)