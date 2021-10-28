Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court granted conditional bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son former Home minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's and prominent CPI(M) leader, in the money laundering case. A single-judge bench of Justice M G Uma pronounced the order.

Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested on October 29, 2020, and since then he has been under custody. CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested for his alleged connection with the Bengaluru drug case. Earlier, his bail application was rejected twice by the High court. Three High Court benches had heard the arguments over the past seven months, but bail eluded him.

Balakrishnan popularly known as Kodiyeri who also had to step down soon after his younger son Bineesh Kodiyerii was picked up by the Bengaluru division of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and his arrest was recorded on October 29 last year.

The ED officials have been collecting information on illegal money in Bineesh's account. The investigation revealed that he was running luxury hotels in Bangalore and Kerala. It has also come to light that a lot of money has been deposited from these hotels to his account. As the huge amount of money accumulated in his account merely from the hotel administration has drawn the suspicion of the ED officials, the probe continued.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has got information that Binesh is connected with Mohammed Anoop who is the main accused in the drug case and was detained by the NBC. In fact, NBC has solid evidence to prove drug peddling charges against Anoop at a restaurant in Kammanahalli in the city. Interrogation of Mohammed Anoop and Binesh Kodiyeri, who are already in Parappana Agrahara, would go on.