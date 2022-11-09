New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,416 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal. Total income, however, increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 659 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income rose to Rs 15,142 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 11,197 crore in the same period last year. Shares of the company on Wednesday closed 0.44 per cent down at Rs 433 apiece on the BSE. (PTI)