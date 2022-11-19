Dehradun: Lip singing and shaking leg on new Kumaoni folksong 'Cream Paudra', the Tanzanian musical sensation Kili Paul along with cyclist from Uttarakhand, Pradeep Rana, has been creating waves on social media. Pradeep Rana hailing from Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand has been touring the globe while undertaking the cycle expedition.

Pradeep (24) has been touring the world on his bicycle since May 15, 2022; after the decline in Covid-19 infections and has covered 14 countries so far. A Guinness Book record holder, Pradeep has set the target of crisscrossing the globe in the next thirty years.

Tanzanian singer Kili Paul, Pradeep Rana creating waves with 'Cream Paudra' song

As per his social media profile, he is currently in Tanzania and now his next stop will be Malawi, another African country. While staying at Tanzania in Africa, Pradeep shared a video from his social media handle, wherein he was seen dancing with Kili Paul, to the tune of new Kumaoni folk number 'Cream Paudra'. The new Uttarakhandi folksong became an instant hit among social media followers.