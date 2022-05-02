Hyderabad (Telangana): Internet sensation Kili Paul was attacked by unidentified individuals with a knife and also beaten with sticks, reports suggest. The Tanzanian native reportedly shared a video on his Instagram stories showing him lying on a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injury marks on his legs. Paul is famous for his lip-syncing videos in which he sings Bollywood songs.

Paul has also shared the update via a short video on his YouTube channel. "People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me," he said in his Instagram story. The news about Kili went viral on social media platforms, however, there is no information about how he was attacked. Watch Kili's viral video from hospital here.

Paul and his sister Neema have earned a special place among Indian internet users and he has over 2 million followers on Instagram. He shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song Raatan Lambiyan with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year.

In February, the Indian High Commission in Tanzania honoured Kili Paul after his lip-sync videos on Indian songs took social media by storm. Currently, Paul is followed by several celebrities from India including Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

