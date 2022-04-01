New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Stalin accompanied by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the government schools and Mohalla Clinics in Delhi. It may be recalled that Education Ministers and Ministers of many states have visited Delhi Government Schools and Mohalla Clinics.

The wife of former US President Donald Trump has also visited the government school. Where she spoke to the children and also attended the class of Happiness course being taught in schools. It is known that the Delhi government is continuously claiming to do better work in the field of health and education. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the State governments many times asking them to adopt Delhi's model of health and education in other parts of the country.

Recently, while inaugurating the new classrooms built in schools in Rajokri, he had said that if other states of the country also want to improve health and education like Delhi, then he is ready to give a loan to the minister concerned. So that the people belonging to other states of the country can get better health and education.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also invited people from different platforms to see the work done in Delhi's schools and hospitals. So that if someone wants to adopt the model of Delhi in their state, then he can easily adopt it after seeing them. It may be noted that till now the Education Ministers and Ministers of many states have come to see the schools and the Mohalla Clinics in Delhi.

