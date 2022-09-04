Indore: As markets are regaining the traditional excitement this festive season after lacklustre sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade of sweets and namkeen (snacks) in the current financial year is likely to reach an all-time high of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, says an industry body representative. During the Rakshabandhan festival last month, the trade of sweets and snacks witnessed a tremendous growth, Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers director Firoz H Naqvi told PTI.