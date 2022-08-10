Haridwar: The cake cutting ceremony is essential to celebrate a birthday, but, "anybody who cuts cake on Janmashtami is a sinner and will be severely punished by Kali Sena," said Swami Anand Swaroop, the Peethadheeshwar of Shambhavi Dham and the chief of Kali Sena.

Kali Sena targeted ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness)'s way of celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday according to western culture. ISKCON celebrated Lord Krishna's birthday by dressing the God in Pant-shirt where Pizza and burgers are offered as 'Prashad'. Kali Sena issued a warning against the western trend Janmasthami.

"Lord Krishna is our God and we preach him and if somebody tries to fool around on his birthday by cutting cakes, chanting Happy birthday and by dressing the lord in western dress or by offering anything else than Makhan Mishri will be punished by Kali Sena," said Swaroop. "Do not even try to do anything like this which hurts our spiritual sentiments and do not provoke Kali Sena to take any action," he added.