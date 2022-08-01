Suspension of four MPs revoked; LS discusses price rise: 10 points

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the motion to remove the suspension of MPs passed in Lok Sabha. With this, the deadlock in Lok Sabha has ended and discussion on price rise has started in the Lower House of the Parliament.
Here are the 10 developments in Parliament today:
- Parliament saw protests on several issues on Monday both inside and outside the two Houses. There were sloganeering and demonstrations by the opposition members due to which both houses had to be adjourned in the morning.
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that if placards are brought inside the House by MPs, action will be taken. He requested all the parties in the house that placards should not be brought inside the house.
- "If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I'll listen neither to the government nor to the Opposition and will surely take action. I'm giving last chance to them," the LS Speaker said.
- The suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha members was revoked, Speaker Om Birla said. Four Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour' and disrupting proceedings on July 25.
- Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha too witnessed disruptions as Shiv Sena MPs protested against the arrest of Sanjay Raut in a land scam case. A suspension of business notice was given by Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi seeking a discussion on the "misuse" of investigative agencies by the Central government.
- After witnessing two repeated adjournments in both Houses of Parliament over ruckus created by Opposition leaders on various issues, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi expressed their concerns over Parliament not being allowed to function normally.
- Addressing the media persons today at the Parliament premises, Piyush Goyal said, "The Central Government was ready from the first day to discuss inflation. However, the Opposition wasn't allowing the House (Lok Sabha) to function normally. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had COVID-19. Knowing that she has just recovered, we are appealing to them for the House to function normally."
- Piyush Goyal said that the Opposition is not letting the House run and is running away from discussing other issues. "We already decided that the issue of price rise will be discussed on Monday in Lok Sabha and on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha. Despite that, the House wasn't allowed to run. They're running away from discussing the issue," he said.
- Pralhad Joshi, too, expressed his concerns in the matter and objected to protesting with placards in the Parliament.
- "We have many bills to pass but unfortunately, the House is getting adjourned. If the Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party gives assurance in the house that MPs will not come with placards, then, we are ready to withdraw the suspension," said Pralhad Joshi.
