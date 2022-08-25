Hyderabad: Controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh was again arrested by police in Hyderabad on Thursday two days after a court released him in the case involving his controversial speech that triggered protests in Hyderabad.

A large posse of police officials visited the controversial MLA's home Thursday at noon served him notices under 41 A CRPC and arrested him. Scores of people were seen raising slogans in Singh's support as police arrested him. The police according to reports are going to present him at Nampally court.

The arrest happened shortly after AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the saffron party leader. In a tweet, Owaisi said the police picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area on Wednesday and on his representation they were released.

"This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh's hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism," Owaisi tweeted. He further said AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and the party's corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working all night to de-escalate the situation.

Some of the sensitive areas of the city have witnessed sporadic incidents protests against Raja Singh who was arrested on August 23 for allegedly making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. Later, he was granted bail by a local court.

Following his release by the court, protests erupted in some parts of the city that went on till Wednesday afternoon. "On my representation to DCP South, 90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda & Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala & our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them & police too #Hyderabad," he said in another tweet.

According to him in one case, police had used disproportionate force and barged into a home and detained five youths. "This isn't acceptable. They've been released on my representation. I asked our corporators to drop the youths back home," he said in the tweet.

BJP Telangana reacts

BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the ruling TRS and AIMIM conspired to create law and order issues in the State to divert a debate on allegations of corruption against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family members over the Delhi excise policy issue. In a statement, Kumar referred to the recent show of Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad and alleged that the stand-up comedian had earlier insulted Hindu Gods.

Saying that many States had banned his show, he wondered as why he should be invited to the State of Telangana to perform. Why should security with "2,000 policemen" be provided to the event, he asked.

Saying that Faruqui show was cancelled in January last when some Hindu associations opposed it, Kumar asked whether facilitating such a show in Hyderabad does not amount to triggering religious animosities. He alleged that the TRS and the AIMIM together have conspired to trigger law and order problem.

He expressed doubts over some big conspiracy that has been planned for Friday and appealed to the people to be alert and observe restraint. Muslim intellectuals in the old city of Hyderabad want development and BJP wants to develop the old city as a new city, the State BJP president claimed. The AIMIM wants to promote religious animosities, he alleged.

Kumar on Wednesday alleged the TRS was hatching a conspiracy to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad to divert people's attention from the allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family members. TRS leader B Vinod Kumar denied the allegations, and slammed suspended BJP legislator Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.