Hyderabad: Tension continued in parts of the old city here as agitated crowds came out on roads on the intervening night of Wednesday and Tuesday, protesting against the alleged comments by BJP MLA Raja Singh against the Prophet of Islam in a video released on YouTube. The protests erupted during evening hours in areas of Charminar, Madina, Chandrayanagutta, Barkas, and City College. The restive crowds mostly consisting of young people remained on the roads till after midnight, holding black flags, shouting slogans, and marching in rallies.

The main intersections at Madina, Afzalganj, and Charminar turned into volatile focal points where angry demonstrators showed no signs of relenting. Many people gathered in small groups at different traffic junctions, blocked the roads with their vehicles, and raised slogans. The police stepped up security efforts and mobilized additional forces to prevent a flare-up of violence. The protestors nevertheless continued their protests till 4 am.

On the other hand, the police were deployed on a large scale at the house of BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh which falls within old city limits. Barricades were set up to prevent anyone else from coming toward his house.

Subsequently, the 14 Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Nampally returned the remand application for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh and ordered that he be released forthwith. Tension prevailed around the court where Raja Singh's followers were raising slogans in his support. Police had deployed heavy security near the court and had to resort to lathi-charge after witnessing sloganeering from both sides.

Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended Raja Singh after he got mired in the controversy. The suspension and arrest came after citywide protests staged by AIMIM on Monday in Hyderabad demanding his arrest. "You have expressed views contrary to the Party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of the rules. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect," read the BJP Central Disciplinary Committee letter.

It further asked him to also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should he not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," the letter added.

In the video, the two-time MLA from the Goshmahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad is primarily criticizing standup comedian Munawar Faruqui's work. While doing so, he makes a remark about Prophet Muhammed on the same lines as Nupur Sharma without attributing the comment to anyone. The MLA had last week tried to disrupt Faruqui's show in Hyderabad, for which he was taken into preventive custody from his residence at Mangalhat in the Old City. Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, alleged that Faruqui had insulted Hindu Gods in his show in the past and that had attracted police cases.