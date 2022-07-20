Surat: Bhavika Maheshvari, a 13-year-old girl from Surat, is the talk of the town these days as she has written a book on life lessons to be learned from Draupadi Murmu - the NDA's candidate in the Presidential election. Bhavika, a Class 8 student, is a motivational speaker and has written two books.

"I was an awardee at Indian Excellence Award, which was held in Delhi. We also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan, at that time only Murmuji's name was declared as NDA's presidential nominee. My father told some stories about her, which made me curious to know more about her... We then tried to find some books on her at the Daryaganj market but we could not find anything there or even on the internet. So, I thought of writing a book on her so that many people like me can read about her. I collected all the information, which I could, from the internet; my father also helped me find some interviews and news about her," Bhavika says.

Also read: Cong lodges complaint with EC against Murmu, BJP leaders, alleging poll code violation

Bhavika, who completed the book 'Sangharsh Se Shikhar Tak' in 15 days, said, "I wrote what I learned from the incidents of her life and with her life story. Her struggle, and the fact that she reached this stage despite losing her husband and sons, made me impressed by her life story. I really wish to meet her someday."

The Surat girl also does Ramkatha and visits different schools as a motivational speaker. She says, "We collected a donation of Rs 52 lakh from Ramkatha and donated the money for Ram Mandir construction."

Bhavika, who manages her studies along with her writing, speeches and other activities, says, "Me and my younger brother do not use mobile phones, so we have so much time after our study hours." Previously, she has written a book 'Aaj Ke Bachhe, Kal Ke Bhavishya', which was launched by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. Her father owns a group of schools in Surat. (IANS)