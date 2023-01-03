Jaipur: A 72-year-old Jain monk Sugyeyasagar Maharaj, who was fasting for the last 10 days in protest against the Jharkhand government's decision of declaring 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place, died on Tuesday morning at the Sanghiji Jain temple in Rajasthan's Sanganer.

Sugyeyasagar Maharaj had given up food and water since December 25 as part of his protest against the Jharkhand government's order to turn Sammed Shikharji located at Parasnath Hills a tourist spot.

The monk died while meditating on Pañca-Parameṣṭhi (five supreme beings) in the company of Acharya Sunil Sagar of whom he (Sugyeyasagar) was a disciple as well. His funeral procession took place at Shri Digamber Jain Atishya Kshetra Mandir where people thronged to have the last glimpse of the Jain monk.

Reacting to Sugyeyasagar's passing away, Acharya Shashank, another Jain monk, said: "For now the Jain community was agitating in a non-violent manner, but now the movement will be intensified in the coming days." Acharya Shashank said that following the footsteps of Sugyeyasagar, now Samarth Sagar, another monk, is fasting unto death to save the pilgrimage.

Acharya Sunil Sagar said that the Jain monk Sugyeyasagar sacrificed his life for the protection of pilgrimages. He said that there is a lack of communication between the government and society. "There is no such big issue. There is a lack of communication between the government and society.

Keeping in mind that the sanctity of the holy pilgrimage remains intact, the government should withdraw the order declaring the pilgrimage site as a tourist place. For saints, it is not a matter of movement, it is a matter of meditation," the monk said.

People of the Jain community have started protesting nationwide against the Jharkhand government's decision. Sammed Shikhar, the holiest place of Jainism was declared an eco-sensitive zone by issuing a Gazette notification in 2019.

Protests are going on in various cities of Indore, Jaipur and Gujarat against the decision of the Jharkhand government, while on December 3, people of the Jain community took out a silent procession in Ranchi opposing the policies of the government. According to Jainism belief, 24 Jain Tirthankaras have attained salvation on the same Parasnath hill where Sammed Shikhar is now situated making it a highly revered place for Jains.

Earlier, following the protest by Jains, Chandra Prakash Goyal, Director General of Forests cum Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has written a letter to the Government of Jharkhand highlighting the issue. In response, the Government of Jharkhand also came up with a letter on December 22 2022, assuring the centre that the religious beliefs of Jains will be taken care of.

Jharkhand's Tourism Minister Hafizul Hasan while talking to ETV Bharat said that the people of the Jain community are in constant contact with him and the government is sensitive about this whole matter. The issue will also be raised before Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

On the other hand members of the Jain community met Governor Ramesh Bais and requested him to change the decision taken by the state government. Following this, on December 23, the Governor sent a letter to the Central Government highlighting the issue and demands of the Jain community.