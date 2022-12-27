Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Data scientist Pransuk Kanthed, who relinquished his plum job in the US, was initiated into the Jain monastic order under the blessings of Jain seer Jinendra Muni here. The initiation took place in the presence of his relatives, family members and friends. The rituals for embracing the Jain celibate life was held in Ratlam. Besides Pransuk, two others left their well paying jobs and joined the Jain monastic order.

Bidding adieu to short-lived attachments and pleasures of materialistic world, Pransuk Kanthed, Priyansha Lodha and Pawan Kasva took the path to attain salvation and enlightenment. On Monday, they were indoctrinated to Jainism amid the presence of scores of people. The three hour long rituals were performed on the campus of Haatpipallya agricultural marketing yard in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

A relative of Pransuk said, "Pransuk was showing inclination towards Jain monastic order from the very beginning. He studied in the United States. Pransuk did MS in the US. But he always remained in touch with the Jain seer. He left a whopping multi million dollar annual package to join the Jain religious order."

True to the saying that money doesn't give heavenly bliss to anybody, Pransuk Kanthed along with the two others has relinquished their worldly attachments. Money can provide only materialistic pleasures or happiness. So instead of seeking happiness in materialistic world which is short-lived, they opted to embrace the spiritual path. They finally took upon a purposeful journey of monkhood in the Jain order.