Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old data scientist is set to embrace monkhood by renouncing his career. Pranshuk Kanthed, a resident of Hatpipalya in Dewas district, who worked as a data scientist in America, has decided to leave his annual job of RS 1.25 crores and give up all his earthly possessions and aspirations to become a Jain monk.

Pranshuk will now take initiation from Acharya Umesh Muni Ji Maharaj's disciple Jinendra Muni Ji on December 26. Pranshuk wanted to become a saint since childhood. He moved to America in 2016 and worked as a data scientist. He returned to India in January 2021 to fulfill his desire of becoming a Shwetambar Jain monk.

Apart from Pranshuk, two other youths are also set to become Shwetambar Jain monks. His maternal uncle's son Priyanshu, a resident of Thandla, has studied MBA, and Pawan Kaswa, a resident of Ratlam, will also take initiation. About 53 Jain saints will come here from different parts of the country.

After completing a Bachelor of Engineering from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) College, Pranshuk went to America for further studies. After studying for one and a half years, he worked as a data scientist for three years and had an annual salary of Rs 1.25 crore. "I am going to become a Jain saint for eternal happiness", said Pranshuk. The family members are also happy that their son is taking the initiation of a Jain monk.