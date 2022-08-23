Ranchi: A specially-abled female domestic help was rescued from the house of a retired IAS officer in Jharkhand's Ranchi, where the couple had allegedly kept the 29-year-old servant in their captivity.

After receiving a complaint against Seema Patra, wife of the retired IAS officer, the district collector ordered police to rescue the domestic help. The victim was identified as Sunita, a resident of Gumla district in Jharkhand. Following this, on Tuesday officials from the district administration along with the police team reached their residence at Ashok Naga, a posh locality in the ​​Arogoda police station area of the city, and rescued the domestic help.

As per sources, the domestic help was not allowed to leave the house and if she made even the slightest attempt to escape, she was severely beaten and forced to do household chores.