Nainital: The Nainital police have constituted a team under each Circle Officer (CO) of the Nainital district to investigate the illegal settlers from Bangladesh. The administration took the action on the petition of advocate Nitin Karki at the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Darbar (court), informed Nainital SSP, Pankaj Bhatt on Wednesday.

The SSP has constituted a team at the CO level, including the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), to identify Rohingyas and people settled in Nainital illegally. The SSP added that the Aadhar Card and other documents of people living in different areas of the district will be checked.

Nainital SSP, Pankaj Bhatt

Earlier, advocate Nitin Karki, resident of Nainital, had sent a letter to the Chief Minister demanding action in the matter. Consequently, Manoj Joshi, the nominated councilor of the municipality, has given a memorandum to the Chief Minister and demanded an inquiry into the change in demography.

