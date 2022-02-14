Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking to media persons informed that the party will hold a press conference with all the authoritative leaders of the party on Tuesday evening at Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Sanjay Raut adds that opposition parties are tarnishing the image of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the entire Thackeray family, to which they will give a definite answer on Tuesday. "We are not afraid of their threats," adds Raut.

He adds," the opposition claims Shiv Sena leaders will go to jail but I can guarantee you that in the next few days Anil Deshmukh will be out of jail and some leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) will be exactly in the same cell."

Shiv Sena leader further said that Maharashtra is under Shiv Sena's reign and the party has tolerated a lot. "There are limits in politics that have been crossed now," adds Raut.

