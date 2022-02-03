Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said the state minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab provided him the "unofficial" list of transfers in the police department which did not carry any signatures.

"I have not given any list of transfers. Anil Parab had given the list of officers regarding police transfer. That list didn't have anyone's signature. Anil Parab used to get this list from the MLAs associated with him. I gave that list to the Additional Home Secretary," Deshmukh told the agency officials on Wednesday.

Deshmukh was originally placed under judicial custody on November 2, 2021, for money laundering accusations. It was during the recording of his second statement by the ED that he was questioned on information he possessed regarding the postings and transfers within the police department.

As per information, Deshmukh's statement has been recorded by the ED in its official chargesheet. Additionally, Deshmukh has claimed that Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh was the "mastermind" behind the Antilia bomb case, also accusing Singh of misleading him while providing information about the planting of explosives in front of Antilia. The former home minister stated that he had resigned on moral grounds after Singh's allegations against him.

Also read: Anil Deshmukh sent to judicial custody for 14 days