Hanumangarh (Rajasthan): Scores of people, including local leaders, paid their last respects to Vijay Beniwal, the slain banker whose mortal remains were brought to his native village Bhagwan, in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Friday. Bank manager Vijay, posted in Kashmir, was shot dead by a terrorist on Thursday.

The last rites were performed at the village's Burning Ghat on Friday in the presence of villagers, friends and well-wishers of Vijay. People and local leaders present at the last rites expressed anguish over the failure of the government to contain the targeted killings of innocent civilians in Kashmir by terrorists. A pall of gloom descended on the village since the news was flashed that Vijay fell prey to a terrorist's bullets while he was performing his duty at a bank branch in Kashmir. The wife and mother were inconsolable after seeing the body of Vijay.

On the other hand, the Gehlot government in Rajasthan has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Talking to reporters, the wife of Vijay, said, "My husband Vijay Beniwal was worried since a woman teacher was shot dead by militants in Kashmir. He spoke to me over the phone that the situation in Kashmir was deteriorating. Vijay also told me that he wanted to move out of this place. Vijay called up several times and told me over the phone not to worry. But, fate had something else in store. He was killed before we were supposed to take a decision on Vijay's shifting from Kashmir."