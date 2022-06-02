Kulgam (Jammu & Kashmir): A bank employee Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan, was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir's Kulgam. This is the second similar incident in the same area in the last three days. Earlier, a school teacher was shot dead creating a panic among the Kashmiri Pandits in the state. Later. He was posted at the local branch of Ellaqai Dehati Bank, an affiliate of the State Bank of India. An investigation into the incident is underway.

