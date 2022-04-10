New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha Morcha(SKM) has called upon farmers' organizations across the country to observe MSP Legal Guarantee Week from Monday. The SKM in a statement on Sunday said that in every discussion of the 11 rounds of talks with the government, their demand for MSP was reiterated. "Tomorrow, from April 11, farm organizations across the country will observe MSP Legal Guarantee Week under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Under this program, the public awareness campaign will be held through dharnas, demonstrations, and seminars at different places for the demand to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) a legal right of the farmer," the SKM leadership stated in a release.

"This demand is in accordance with the recommendation of the Farmers Commission (Swaminathan Commission) of the Government of India, the report submitted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) during this government," the SKM leadership added.

They also said that ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, despite promising to ensure one and a half times the cost to the farmer, the Modi government has reneged on its pledge. SKM demanded that MSP should be fixed not only for 23 crops but for all agricultural products like fruits, vegetables, forest produce, milk, and eggs. They also demanded MSP should not be merely announced, but it should be ensured that every farmer gets at least equal MSP on his entire production.

"It should not depend on the assurances and schemes of the government, but it should be given the form of legal guarantees like MNREGA and minimum wages, so that farmers can go to court and collect compensation if they do not get MSP," SKM stated.

SKM further alleged that on November 19,,2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing the repeal of the anti-farmer laws, had announced the formation of a committee to look into the MSP and other issues. "This was also mentioned in the assurance letter of the government dated December 9th. But today, even after 4 months, the government has not constituted this committee," stated SKM.

"Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also refuted the misconception that farmers are getting prices above MSP on all crops this season," it added.