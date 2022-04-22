Vijayawada: A 62-year-old man from Vijayawada proved that age is no barrier if one works with commitment. At an age when most people prefer to rest, he was keen on fitness and attained a six-pack with sheer dedication. Despite apprehensions about age, he beat the preconceived notions and set an example to others, who want to be fit in the 60s. He achieved a six-pack body with regular workouts.

Meet Ramakrishna from Vijayawada, though he would exercise regularly, the sudden interest in gaining a six-pack was a recent one. Ramakrishna would walk every day to take care of his health. During Covid, he was forced to quit open-air walks. It was during this time that his son, who came from Canada set up a gym at home and the two began practising together. Though his son went back abroad, Ramakrishna continued exercising. At that time, Ramakrishna saw on the news that a 57-year-old man had achieved a six-pack, which inspired him to do that. With suggestions from his son, he began following different types of fitness exercises and a good diet.

Ramakrishna said that a good diet and regular exercise went a long way in achieving a six-pack. He said he was teaching fitness skills to friends and youngsters, who came to him. Ramakrishna believes that even an hour spent checking the phone could be used to attain fitness. "I was working out casually. I had no idea about the six-pack. I asked my son about it. He told me to take it slow and not rush it. He gave a few tips. I followed a diet and exercise regime. I work out for an hour and a half every day. I continue my regular exercises apart from this. There is a difference between regular workouts and the ones for a six-pack. I have to follow a strict diet so that I can stay very healthy. Regular exercise keeps lifestyle diseases at a bay" says Ramakrishna.

He added that the fitness journey would have been impossible without his wife Rajyalakshmi's contribution. He explained that she would cook whatever was required. Rajyalakshmi said that her husband gives valuable suggestions on health and fitness to the youngsters, who seek his advice. "I prepare food without rice or oil like vegetables, curd, curries and chapati. In the evening, I give juice and green tea on time. He is much healthier now. He asks us to follow the same. He advises his friends also”, shared Rajyalakshmi.