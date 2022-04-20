Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Adhir Bhagwanani from the Raipur district in Chhattisgarh belongs to the Baron Bazar locality of the city. His fan following has been increasing every day and people used to click a selfie with him. For venturing into a modelling career, Bhagwanani did not make any effort. It was just a chance entry to the profession. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Adhir Bhagwanani opens up and tells a lot more about himself.

sexagenarian Raipur model Adhir Bhagwanani

Q: People think of retirement after attaining the age of sixty. How come you ventured into the modelling career?

Ans: I didn't make any effort for entry to the modelling profession. In July 2021, I went to a market to pick up my wife and was waiting for her in my car. A person tapped on the windowpane of the car and gave me an offer for modelling. I asked him what did he find in me to select for the modelling, to which he replied my beard and look, tempted him to approach me. After pondering over this new assignment for a while, I gave affirmation. Thereafter, no question of looking back. During Christmas, I went to my friend's place to attend a party. There, I had an interaction with my friend's son and daughter in law who are in the fashion industry. During the get-together, they discussed my prospects in the modelling sector. I was then asked by the couple to come over to Delhi. Where I did shooting for Raymond and also for a magazine. Joining the modelling profession was completely 'organic' for me.

Q: What were you doing before modelling?

Ans: I am a businessman and spent my whole life in this profession. I was running an industry also besides into trading business. I was into logistics operation also.

Q: You have ventured into a new profession. How is the feeling?

Ans: A lot of excitement is there. I am enjoying my work. But, nothing as such as career-making. I will keep on working as far as the offer comes. When I go out, people look at me. Some prefer to click photos with me. It gives a good feeling.

Q: How is the support from the family?

Ans: Without family and friends' support, it was not possible to venture into the new profession. A person will not be able to achieve without the family's backing. Besides, my son is associated with the film industry and he is a voiceover artist. He is also an actor. Hence, all in the family are excited about my modelling stint.

Q: You were associated with the iron and steel industry. How was the journey?

Ans: My father was into iron and industry. Therefore, we didn't have any choice then to join the father's profession. I then spent my whole life working in the steel industry.

Q: Say something about modelling offers that you were receiving. Any hobby apart from modelling that you are pursuing?

Ans: Basically, I am a bike rider and love visiting mountainous terrain with my friends. Earlier, I had been to Ladakh and North-East and crossed borders to enter Myanmar. In June, we are planning to take a countryside bike ride from Kanyakumari to Ladakh.

Q: How was your look before venturing into the modelling profession?

Ans: Salons were closed during the Lockdown, so my beard which was less, grew bigger later on. Earlier, I used to sport a beardy look, but during the Covid-19 related restrictions, the beard became large.