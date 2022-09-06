Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan on Monday after attending a function at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan expressed concern over the rise in lumpy disease among bovines. Expressing concern Balyan said, "The situation is alarming, the lumpy viral disease in cows has spread to 13 states. Money and resources will not be constraints for tackling the viral disease among livestock. We have provided sufficient vaccines to the Rajasthan government to tide over the crisis. Suppose, the Rajasthan government asked for more vaccines or monetary support that will provide by the Union government."

Read: Lumpy skin disease in cattle spreads to over 8 states/UTs; 7,300 animals dead so far

Speaking about innovation in the field of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairying, Balyan said, "The new ministry came into existence in 2019. Earlier the ministry was a part of the agriculture department. Now, we are trying to make the ministry a separate entity clubbing together of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy technology and bringing them under one roof. We are attempting to make it a business-driven enterprise, earlier it was attached to traditional farming. Youths are being motivated to develop their entrepreneurial skills to join the animal husbandry, fisheries or dairy technology." Besides, the agriculture ministry in association with the animal husbandry department, developed HS, MSMD, Brucellosis vaccination as well as vaccine for tackling swine flu in animals, said Balyan.