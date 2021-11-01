Mayurbhanj: The Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district reopened for tourists today amid Covid-19 restrictions. As per a notification, tourists will be allowed entry into the national park area through two check gates at Jashipur and Pithabata.

While 35 four-wheelers will be allowed entry into the national park at Jashipur, another 25 vehicles will be allowed to enter through the Pithabata check gate between 6 to 9 am every day.

The authorities of the park have discouraged people from carrying any sort of plastic during the ride.

This year, we have decided to completely ban any sort of plastic usage in the national park by promoting the use of decomposable plant-based products, said the director of Similipal.

The authorities of the national park have also decided to allow visitors to sightsee the picturesque and the rich biome of flora and fauna on cycles.

The Similipal National Park comprising Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) is located in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and spans over 2,750 sq km.

The park remained had remained closed for tourists during the monsoon.

