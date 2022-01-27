Srinagar (J&K): The overnight encounter in the Shopian district of south Kashmir has ended as militants managed to slip away even after security forces conducted a massive 13-hour search operation in the area.

The gunfight had erupted between militants and security forces in Check village of Nowgam area in Shopian district on Wednesday evening. A police official said the militants possibly escaped in the initial phase of the encounter in which, at least, two army personnel were injured.

The encounter had ensued on Wednesday evening after police and army launched a cordon-and-search operation based on information about the presence of the militants in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the official said, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off the gunfight.

