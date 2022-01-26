Encounter started in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir
Published on: 30 minutes ago
Srinagar: An encounter has started between the security forces and militants in Nogam Check area of Shopian district on Wednesday.
"#Encounter has started at Check Nowgam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details awaited
