Nanded: NCP chief will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 9 after it enters Nanded in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said on Saturday. He also said that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has also been invited by the Congress to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter Nanded on November 7 and stay in the district for seven days.

Chavan also said that the Aditya Thackeray may also take part in the Yatra. Recently, State Congress in-charge HK Patil, former Chief Minister Ashokrao Chavan, Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat and Mumbai Divisional Congress Committee President MLA Bhai Jagtap, Congress Legislative Council Group Leader MLA Amarnath Rajurkar met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. The delegation also met at the YB Chavan Centre.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra from the Nanded district November 7, and the congressional delegation has invited both leaders to participate in the yatra. Earlier Pawar and Thackeray agreed to welcome Rahul Gandhi when the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra. Congress leaders said that the Yatra is playing a significant role in unifying the Opposition.