New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray have agreed to welcome Rahul Gandhi when the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Maharashtra and the move would send the message of opposition unity across the country.

“Not only in the state but the event will send the message of opposition unity across the country. The effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra is that it is contributing to opposition jodo yatra also. We have invited our alliance partners and they have agreed to welcome the yatra," AICC in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil told ETV Bharat.

According to Patil, the yatra would enter Maharashtra around November 7 and would spend around two weeks in the state which recently came under the coalition government of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and BJP. The coming together of Shinde and BJP had dislodged the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Udhhav Thackeray.

Recently, the Election Commission allotted new names and symbols to the two warring Sena factions, which is only limited to the Andheri East assembly by-poll in which Congress backed the Sena nominee to strengthen the alliance.

“Our alliance is working in the Andheri East by-poll as well. It has become unopposed there. It is only a technical election. The BJP has surrendered. The MVA will win the election,” said Patil, adding that both the Shinde faction, as well as the BJP, were nervous over continuing public support for Uddhav Thackeray.

“The MLAs are with Shinde but the party workers are not happy. They still prefer Uddhav as the leader. The people have not appreciated this move of the BJP,” said Patil. The yatra will enter the western state from Deglur in Nanded district where former chief minister Ashok Chavan has been tasked to stage a big show of strength.

“Nanded is a big district. The yatra will spend around six days there. In other districts too arrangements are being made to make it a huge success. I have instructed the PCC chief Nana Patole and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat accordingly,” said Patil. Patil said the yatra is getting a huge response in his home state Karnataka and will have a similar impact in Maharashtra as well.

“Our rivals had painted a negative image of our leader Rahul Gandhi that he is not accessible to common workers and remains a reluctant leader. Now that image has been transformed and people are seeing his real personality. The workers have become enthused as a result,” he said.

When Rahul started the yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, DMK leader and chief minister MK Stalin handed over the Indian tricolor to him in a show of solidarity.

“After the change of guard in Maharashtra, there had been questions over the fate of the MVA. But leaders like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray coming to welcome Rahul Gandhi will convey a very positive message of the alliance. The other parties across the country will also get a message,” said Patil.