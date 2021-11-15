New Delhi: Several students sustained injuries after clashes broke out between members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus here on Sunday night, the Delhi police said.

Those who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment at AIIMS. According to the police, the clashes broke out at around 9:45 pm on November 14. Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) southwest, said that they received the information regarding slogans being raised and apprehension of quarrel, however, no quarrel was found when the police reached the spot.

"On enquiry, it was learnt that heated arguments took place between two groups of students on account of organising a seminar in a student union hall," the police said. It further said that ABVP has filed a written complaint and one student affiliated with AISA also lodged a complaint. "Both the sides are levelling allegations against each other of disrupting their meeting and initiating quarrel by another side. Based on their complaints, police are investigating the case.

Also read: JNU students protest for re-opening of library, hostel