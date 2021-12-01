New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation's Director-General Missiles and Strategic Systems (DGMSS) BHVS Narayan Murthy has been given the additional charge of the BrahMos Aerospace corporation.

"Distinguished scientist Mr Narayan Murthy has been given the interim charge of the BrahMos Aerospace corporation which manufactures the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile for the Indian armed forces," BrahMos officials told ANI here.

Brahmos officials further told that it is an interim arrangement and DGMSS is already in the Board of Directors of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd.

The interim charge was given to him on Tuesday in view of the superannuation of Sudhir Mishra who completed his over the seven-year term in the office on November 30.

Murthy is the Chief Architect of advanced Onboard Computer (OBC) technologies for missile systems and other defence applications. His sustained contributions and technology leadership over the last three decades has been transformative for making India self-reliant in advanced Real-Time Embedded Computers, mission computing systems, and other avionics technologies.

He led the design and development of advanced Avionics for "Mission Shakti," India's first Anti-Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT) and Long-Range Missile Agni 5, elevating India into a league of select nations and strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

ANI