Kota (Rajasthan): A man attempted to self-immolate during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as the march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered its fifth day in Rajasthan today. The incident happened in Kota, wherein Gandhi was scheduled to garland the Rajiv Gandhi statue. Before he could reach the stage, the man tried to self-immolate, causing a stir in the Yatra.

The Congress leader consequently refrained from climbing the stage for security reasons. Meanwhile, the police authorities deployed at the site extinguished the fire and immediately rushed the man to a private hospital for treatment.

As informed by the other people present at the site, the man was shouting 'I am against Rahul Gandhi', trying to show his opposition to the leader. A team of police and CID officials have reached the site and are trying to procure more details about the man and the cause behind his self-harming attempt. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital on Jhalawar road, the police said.

The fifth day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced in the morning from the Ananthapura welcome gate located on Jhalawar road. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to cover a distance of 23 km to Rangpur square across the day, while the Yatra will halt in the evening. Immediately after, Gandhi will leave for Sawai Madhopur.

As he started the fifth day of his yatra in the state, the Congress leader also paid a visit to the Clover Leaf bridge in Ananthapura, which has recently been named Bharat Jodo Setu by the City Development Trust. Rahul Gandhi, during his visit, painted his palms and left his handprints on the bridge.

Several ministers including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, National Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala, UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, his wife and Baran District Chief Urmila Jain Bhaya had joined Rahul Gandhi in his march. A large number of coaching students also gathered under the City Mall flyover, all of whom were greeted by Rahul Gandhi in his half-minute address.