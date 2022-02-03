New Delhi: In a major development, the Central government on Thursday permitted States and UTs to decide at their level whether their schools are required to take the consent of the parents of the students for attending the physical classes.

"The States and UT governments may decide at their level whether their schools are required to take the consent of the parents of the students for attending the physical classes," said Sweety Changson, joint secretary in the department of school education while outlining the salient features of the modified SOP for reopening schools.

The modified guidelines further said that in place of the phrase 'social distancing' the phrase, namely, 'physical distancing' may be used. "Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure physical distancing in the school premises. School drivers and conductors residing in containment zones shall not be allowed to board the vehicles," said Changson.

The guidelines have also outlined to make a comprehensive alternative calendar of activities for the whole year with learning outcomes in focus. Referring to the status of reopening of schools and vaccination of teachers and staff, Changson said that 11 States have fully opened their schools to date including Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Manipur.

As many as 16 states have partially opened their schools whereas nine states preferred to close schools. States like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Delhi have shut down their schools.

The percentage of vaccination of teachers and staff has been recorded at 97 percent (teaching staff) and 93 percent (nonteaching staff).

"98.85 percent teaching staff of Central institutions and 99.07 percent non-teaching staff and teachers have also been vaccinated," said Changson.

The central institutions include KVS, NVS, CTSA, NIOS.