Agartala: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Special Leave Petition by the Tripura Government challenging the verdict of the Tripura High Court on the custodial death of a prisoner. Senior Advocate Purrosuttam Roy Barman while talking to reporters said that the order of the Supreme Court was issued on October 21.

He said the apex court while upholding the judgment of Tripura High Court's Division Bench, has directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. He said one Jamal Hussain (32) was beaten to death by police at Sonamura police station in Sepahijala district of Tripura on 14 September 2021.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that Jamal succumbed to grave injuries that he suffered because of torture in a police lock-up. However, the police rejected the allegations and informed the High Court that Hussain died of a heart attack, the advocate said.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mehanthi and Justice SG Chattopadhyay in its judgment delivered on 12 June 2022 said that the death of Jamal Hussain was a result of torture and the state government cannot disown the responsibility for his death.

“The High Court directed the state government to pay Rs 10,000,000 compensation to the family of the deceased. But the state government has filed a SLP with the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the High Court. Ultimately, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Tripura High Court,” he added.