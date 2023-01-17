New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the central government about its delay in response over a plea seeking to identify minorities at the state level for Union Territories like Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, etc. which are under the center's rule. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Abhay S Oka, and Justice JB Pardiwala was hearing a petition filed by BJP member and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

In the petition, Advocate Upadhyay had sought minority status for Hindus state or district-wise, citing that they do not get the benefits of welfare schemes meant for minorities. The court, on earlier occasions, had asked the central government to collect responses from the states and compile them to submit before the top court. In today's hearing, the court was informed that the Union of India has filed a status report saying that states agree that a state should be considered the unit for identifying minorities and not the union.

Attorney General of India R Venkatramani told the court that 6 states have not given responses in the matter, including the union territories of Jammu Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh among others. To this, the court responded by noting that it fails to understand why responses from the UTs have not been submitted yet even when they are governed by the central government. The court further added that it cannot keep deferring the matter like this and if responses are not issued soon, the court shall presume that the Union Territories have nothing to say.

"The Attorney General has submitted that 6 states have not given their responses yet. We fail to understand why these states have not responded. We are giving a last chance to the central government to submit their response, failing which, we will presume they have nothing to say," the court said in its order. In response, AG Venkatramani sought time till March to respond to the matter and the court proceeded to adjourn the case till 21st March.