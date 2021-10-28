Mumbai: Kranti Redkar, wife of NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice over the continued attack on her family and personal life.

In her letter to Uddhav Thackeray, Kranti said, "I grew up as a Marathi girl in view of Shiv Sena fighting for the justice of Marathi man since childhood. Learned from Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that we must not do injustice to anyone, do not tolerate injustice on yourself."

"I am standing alone against those who are attacking my personal life privately every day on social media. We are being insulted by people every day. A woman's dignity is being toyed with in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state. Had Balasaheb been here today, he would not have liked it," her letter in Marathi read.

"He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice. I request you for justice," her letter added.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had accused Sameer Wankhede of extortion in the Aryan Khan's drug case and alleged that he had forged his identity to get into the service. Malik had claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and posted his birth certificate as well as Sameer's first marriage certificate.

