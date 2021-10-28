Mumbai: Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise matter has been detained in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

Gosavi had hogged the limelight after he was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at the NCB office in a viral selfie.

The City police commissioner Gupta had said that the lookout notice was issued on October 14 that barred him from going outside the country.

According to police, Gosavi is wanted in a case registered with Pune city police in 2018, wherein a charge sheet had been submitted to the court. He was missing since then and was only spotted during the cruise raid as an NCB witness.