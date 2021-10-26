Lucknow: Pune police left for Lucknow to arrest witness KP Gosavi. However, Lucknow police rubbished media reports stating that 'witness' in drugs-on-cruise case KP Gosavi will surrender before the police. Station House Officer (SHO) of Madiyaon Manoj Singh while interacting with the media said, "I did not receive any call on the issue. I have no information about it."

Viral audio clip

In a viral audio clip alleged to be of a conversation between Gosavi and SHO Singh, the latter was heard saying that he wants to surrender before the UP police. However, the police declined his submission saying that he cannot surrender here.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Faraskhana division of Pune Police, Satish Govekar, also refuted claims of Gosavi's surrender and said that they have no information about it and are still searching for him.

Prabhakar Sail claimed to be Gosavi's bodyguard and 'witness' in the case alleged that he was made to sign a blank paper by the Central agency. Coming up with stern allegations, he further said that there is a threat to his life from NCB chief Sameer Wankhede after KP Gosavi went missing, as per reports.

Gosavi is the man, who hit headlines after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on October 2. He was last seen on the Goa-bound cruise ship when the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, along with seven others, related to this drug case. A lookout notice was issued by police for Gosavi.

A case was registered against Gosavi in Pune on May 29, 2018, at Faraskhana police station for swindling Rs 3 lakh from a Pune youth on the promise of getting him a job in Malaysia. Later, he was declared absconding. He was booked under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant Sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The NCB team led by Wankhede had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa on October 2. Along with Aryan, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail.