Lucknow: The state president of Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttam Patel, on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding webcasting of the counting process across all constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, as well as sharing links to all parties so that the process can be observed live and the chances of any interference can be negated.

"Samajwadi Party demands that webcasting be done for every constituency under all districts in the state in light of assembly election results due on March 10, 2022.

We further request that the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner, district electoral officers and all other political parties be provided the link for the webcasting so that they can watch the counting process live, and that the process is implemented in an efficient, unique and impartial manner," the letter, signed by Patel, said.

Meanwhile, in a poetic style, SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted out, noting that he was still hoping for the 'conscience' of his opponents to wake up.

"I am writing thinking that perhaps the conscience will wake up, I have become oblivious, don't know why some news is new", Yadav said.

In a subsequent tweet, he again invited the people to try and prevent the ruling party from 'manipulating' the election results.

"Treat the counting centers as the 'pilgrimage of democracy' and go there and persevere and dent every conspiracy by the ruling party to manipulate the election results impossible! The SP-Alliance is winning, that's why the BJP is trying rigging", he stated.