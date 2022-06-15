New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot was Wednesday detained by the police amid protests by party workers over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.

"The dictatorship of the BJP government continues...By detaining Congress leader @SachinPilot ji and Congress workers, BJP cannot defeat the spirits of Congress warriors. A befitting reply will be given to the dictatorial government," read a tweet by Congress as they shared the video of Sachin and other party leaders being taken away in a police vehicle.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on the third straight day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, and was quizzed for over three hours in the pre-lunch session.

Congress leaders continued to stage massive protests outside the party headquarters in New Delhi. Meanwhile, sharing a video of police officials forcing their way into the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, the party criticised the BJP-led Centre, calling them “dictators”. A tweet from the official party handle read: “Oh dictator… get down from the chair of democracy and come in front of the people.” Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged that Delhi Police officials forcibly entered the headquarters and “trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for.”